Notable Monday Option Activity: FCX, UAL, AMD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), where a total volume of 102,248 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.7% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 24,372 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 49,860 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring August 12, 2022, with 5,757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 575,700 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 382,777 contracts, representing approximately 38.3 million underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 88.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring August 12, 2022, with 23,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FCX options, UAL options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.