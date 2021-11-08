Notable Monday Option Activity: FCX, AAPL, FB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), where a total volume of 163,585 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 16.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 85.5% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 20,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 597,863 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 59.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.7% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 70.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 76,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: FB) options are showing a volume of 221,637 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 22.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.9% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $345 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 18,935 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FCX options, AAPL options, or FB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

