Notable Monday Option Activity: FBC, IGT, ARNC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: FBC), where a total volume of 10,007 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 367.9% of FBC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 271,980 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 5,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,600 underlying shares of FBC. Below is a chart showing FBC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT) saw options trading volume of 32,992 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 322.5% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 20,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
And Arconic Corp (Symbol: ARNC) saw options trading volume of 14,267 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 221.5% of ARNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 644,145 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 5,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,000 underlying shares of ARNC. Below is a chart showing ARNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:
