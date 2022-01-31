Notable Monday Option Activity: FB, SAVA, ROKU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: FB), where a total volume of 205,500 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 20.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 98.2% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring February 04, 2022, with 9,374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 937,400 underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Cassava Sciences Inc (Symbol: SAVA) saw options trading volume of 21,501 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 96.8% of SAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring February 04, 2022, with 2,401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,100 underlying shares of SAVA. Below is a chart showing SAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 53,527 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.4% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring February 04, 2022, with 2,237 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,700 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

