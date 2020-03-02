Notable Monday Option Activity: FB, GPS, HD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB), where a total volume of 122,268 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.1% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring March 06, 2020, with 4,832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 483,200 underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS) options are showing a volume of 30,412 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.2% of GPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 11,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GPS. Below is a chart showing GPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 22,720 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring March 06, 2020, with 869 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,900 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

