Notable Monday Option Activity: FAST, GILD, WMT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fastenal Co. (Symbol: FAST), where a total of 20,167 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53% of FAST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 6,555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 655,500 underlying shares of FAST. Below is a chart showing FAST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) saw options trading volume of 39,581 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 51.1% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 6,435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 643,500 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 47,414 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 4,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,000 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

