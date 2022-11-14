Notable Monday Option Activity: FANG, MPC, AMBA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG), where a total of 20,769 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 93.6% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 15,991 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) saw options trading volume of 28,498 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 91.4% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 6,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 629,000 underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) saw options trading volume of 3,931 contracts, representing approximately 393,100 underlying shares or approximately 84.8% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 463,735 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,000 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
