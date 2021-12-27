Notable Monday Option Activity: F, VVI, HD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F), where a total volume of 375,438 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 37.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.3% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 90.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring December 31, 2021, with 37,925 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Viad Corp. (Symbol: VVI) saw options trading volume of 592 contracts, representing approximately 59,200 underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of VVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 143,210 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 592 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,200 underlying shares of VVI. Below is a chart showing VVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 17,967 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $397.50 strike call option expiring December 31, 2021, with 1,172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,200 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $397.50 strike highlighted in orange:

