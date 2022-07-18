Notable Monday Option Activity: EXPE, KMX, AFRM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE), where a total volume of 12,176 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 40.8% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,600 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) saw options trading volume of 7,121 contracts, representing approximately 712,100 underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 3,109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,900 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) options are showing a volume of 62,961 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.1% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 6,907 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 690,700 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
