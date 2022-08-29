Notable Monday Option Activity: EVBG, NKLA, RH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Everbridge Inc (Symbol: EVBG), where a total of 22,687 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 288.4% of EVBG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 786,780 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 10,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of EVBG. Below is a chart showing EVBG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Nikola Corp (Symbol: NKLA) saw options trading volume of 195,189 contracts, representing approximately 19.5 million underlying shares or approximately 152.5% of NKLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 50,186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of NKLA. Below is a chart showing NKLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And RH (Symbol: RH) options are showing a volume of 5,996 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 599,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 571,275 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring October 07, 2022, with 530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,000 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
