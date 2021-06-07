Markets
ETSY

Notable Monday Option Activity: ETSY, GNRC, RCL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total volume of 17,294 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.4% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring June 11, 2021, with 2,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,600 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) options are showing a volume of 3,195 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 319,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 699,395 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 870 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,000 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 16,420 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $81 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,579 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,900 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $81 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ETSY options, GNRC options, or RCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

ETSY GNRC RCL

