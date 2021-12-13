Markets
ETSY

Notable Monday Option Activity: ETSY, DIS, HUM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total volume of 14,439 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.3% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,500 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 88,723 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.5% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 5,710 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 571,000 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) options are showing a volume of 3,405 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 340,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 681,690 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $415 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,100 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $415 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ETSY options, DIS options, or HUM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ETSY DIS HUM

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular