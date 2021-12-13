Notable Monday Option Activity: ETSY, DIS, HUM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total volume of 14,439 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.3% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,500 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 88,723 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.5% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 5,710 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 571,000 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) options are showing a volume of 3,405 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 340,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 681,690 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $415 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,100 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $415 strike highlighted in orange:

