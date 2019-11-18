Notable Monday Option Activity: ESPR, DY, SPOT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: ESPR), where a total volume of 1,626 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 162,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.8% of ESPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 355,145 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,900 underlying shares of ESPR. Below is a chart showing ESPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Dycom Industries, Inc. (Symbol: DY) saw options trading volume of 1,264 contracts, representing approximately 126,400 underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of DY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 277,175 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,400 underlying shares of DY. Below is a chart showing DY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 9,441 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 944,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $143 strike put option expiring November 22, 2019, with 1,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,800 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $143 strike highlighted in orange:

