Notable Monday Option Activity: EQIX, LGND, FB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX), where a total of 4,204 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 420,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.3% of EQIX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 550,965 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $550 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of EQIX. Below is a chart showing EQIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: LGND) saw options trading volume of 3,773 contracts, representing approximately 377,300 underlying shares or approximately 74% of LGND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 509,605 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 2,196 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,600 underlying shares of LGND. Below is a chart showing LGND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB) saw options trading volume of 139,734 contracts, representing approximately 14.0 million underlying shares or approximately 73.7% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 9,612 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 961,200 underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

