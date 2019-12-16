Markets
EOG

Notable Monday Option Activity: EOG, GOOGL, NFLX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG), where a total volume of 54,118 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 154% of EOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 22,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of EOG. Below is a chart showing EOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 19,659 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 150% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1380 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,100 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1380 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 84,467 contracts, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares or approximately 149% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $307.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 6,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 661,500 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $307.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for EOG options, GOOGL options, or NFLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EOG GOOGL NFLX

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular