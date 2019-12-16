Notable Monday Option Activity: EOG, GOOGL, NFLX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG), where a total volume of 54,118 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 154% of EOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 22,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of EOG. Below is a chart showing EOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 19,659 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 150% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1380 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,100 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1380 strike highlighted in orange:

And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 84,467 contracts, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares or approximately 149% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $307.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 6,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 661,500 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $307.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EOG options, GOOGL options, or NFLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

