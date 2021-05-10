Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: ENVA, LNC, DKS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Enova International Inc (Symbol: ENVA), where a total of 2,034 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 203,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.3% of ENVA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 348,710 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,300 underlying shares of ENVA. Below is a chart showing ENVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC) saw options trading volume of 6,545 contracts, representing approximately 654,500 underlying shares or approximately 58.1% of LNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,816 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 281,600 underlying shares of LNC. Below is a chart showing LNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) saw options trading volume of 7,809 contracts, representing approximately 780,900 underlying shares or approximately 57.6% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring May 28, 2021, with 2,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,600 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

