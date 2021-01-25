Notable Monday Option Activity: ELY, UNFI, JWN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Callaway Golf Co (Symbol: ELY), where a total volume of 16,273 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 106.9% of ELY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 2,485 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,500 underlying shares of ELY. Below is a chart showing ELY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

United Natural Foods Inc. (Symbol: UNFI) options are showing a volume of 16,267 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.7% of UNFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 3,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,600 underlying shares of UNFI. Below is a chart showing UNFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN) options are showing a volume of 49,695 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 103.3% of JWN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 6,776 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 677,600 underlying shares of JWN. Below is a chart showing JWN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

