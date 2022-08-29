Notable Monday Option Activity: ELV, EPAM, UNH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV), where a total of 3,635 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 363,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.8% of ELV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 688,540 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $610 strike call option expiring September 30, 2022, with 541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,100 underlying shares of ELV. Below is a chart showing ELV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $610 strike highlighted in orange:
Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM) saw options trading volume of 2,515 contracts, representing approximately 251,500 underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of EPAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 498,635 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 2,315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,500 underlying shares of EPAM. Below is a chart showing EPAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:
And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 9,566 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 956,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $630 strike call option expiring September 30, 2022, with 651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,100 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $630 strike highlighted in orange:
