Notable Monday Option Activity: EIGI, DFIN, YEXT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: EIGI), where a total volume of 1,372 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 137,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.8% of EIGI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 265,005 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,000 underlying shares of EIGI. Below is a chart showing EIGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (Symbol: DFIN) saw options trading volume of 1,000 contracts, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares or approximately 50.5% of DFIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 198,010 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of DFIN. Below is a chart showing DFIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Yext Inc (Symbol: YEXT) saw options trading volume of 4,103 contracts, representing approximately 410,300 underlying shares or approximately 49.7% of YEXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 826,185 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 3,332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,200 underlying shares of YEXT. Below is a chart showing YEXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EIGI options, DFIN options, or YEXT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.