Markets
EIGI

Notable Monday Option Activity: EIGI, DFIN, YEXT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: EIGI), where a total volume of 1,372 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 137,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.8% of EIGI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 265,005 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,000 underlying shares of EIGI. Below is a chart showing EIGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (Symbol: DFIN) saw options trading volume of 1,000 contracts, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares or approximately 50.5% of DFIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 198,010 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of DFIN. Below is a chart showing DFIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Yext Inc (Symbol: YEXT) saw options trading volume of 4,103 contracts, representing approximately 410,300 underlying shares or approximately 49.7% of YEXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 826,185 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 3,332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,200 underlying shares of YEXT. Below is a chart showing YEXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for EIGI options, DFIN options, or YEXT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EIGI DFIN YEXT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular