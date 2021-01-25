Markets
EBAY

Notable Monday Option Activity: EBAY, VZ, WHR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY), where a total of 28,188 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 40.9% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 29, 2021, with 3,350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 335,000 underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) saw options trading volume of 70,923 contracts, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 12,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) options are showing a volume of 2,902 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 290,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 712,900 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,500 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for EBAY options, VZ options, or WHR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EBAY VZ WHR

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular