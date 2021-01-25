Notable Monday Option Activity: EBAY, VZ, WHR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY), where a total of 28,188 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 40.9% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 29, 2021, with 3,350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 335,000 underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) saw options trading volume of 70,923 contracts, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 12,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) options are showing a volume of 2,902 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 290,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 712,900 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,500 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

