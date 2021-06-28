Notable Monday Option Activity: EB, AVAV, STWD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Eventbrite Inc (Symbol: EB), where a total volume of 7,915 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 791,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.5% of EB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 4,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,400 underlying shares of EB. Below is a chart showing EB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV) saw options trading volume of 786 contracts, representing approximately 78,600 underlying shares or approximately 64.8% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 121,305 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,000 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD) saw options trading volume of 12,476 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 64.7% of STWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 4,342 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 434,200 underlying shares of STWD. Below is a chart showing STWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EB options, AVAV options, or STWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

