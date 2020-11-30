Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: EA, CVNA, NLS

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA), where a total volume of 19,271 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.2% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,500 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 9,423 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 942,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.8% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring December 04, 2020, with 3,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,500 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nautilus Inc (Symbol: NLS) options are showing a volume of 15,475 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.3% of NLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 2,371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,100 underlying shares of NLS. Below is a chart showing NLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

