Notable Monday Option Activity: DXCM, TWTR, WFC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM), where a total of 5,568 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 556,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.1% of DXCM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 817,260 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 821 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,100 underlying shares of DXCM. Below is a chart showing DXCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) options are showing a volume of 91,757 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike put option expiring January 28, 2022, with 10,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 181,988 contracts, representing approximately 18.2 million underlying shares or approximately 61.4% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $53 strike put option expiring January 28, 2022, with 10,636 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DXCM options, TWTR options, or WFC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

