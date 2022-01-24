Notable Monday Option Activity: DXCM, TWTR, WFC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM), where a total of 5,568 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 556,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.1% of DXCM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 817,260 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 821 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,100 underlying shares of DXCM. Below is a chart showing DXCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:
Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) options are showing a volume of 91,757 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike put option expiring January 28, 2022, with 10,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 181,988 contracts, representing approximately 18.2 million underlying shares or approximately 61.4% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $53 strike put option expiring January 28, 2022, with 10,636 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DXCM options, TWTR options, or WFC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.