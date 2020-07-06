Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: DXCM, ADBE, FCX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM), where a total volume of 5,344 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 534,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41% of DXCM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,500 underlying shares of DXCM. Below is a chart showing DXCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 13,445 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring July 10, 2020, with 540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,000 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 87,778 contracts, representing approximately 8.8 million underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 15,894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

