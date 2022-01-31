Notable Monday Option Activity: DT, CLF, URI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dynatrace Inc (Symbol: DT), where a total of 13,178 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.4% of DT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 4,737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 473,700 underlying shares of DT. Below is a chart showing DT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) saw options trading volume of 108,557 contracts, representing approximately 10.9 million underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 19,684 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 3,859 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 385,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 882,965 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring February 04, 2022, with 465 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,500 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

