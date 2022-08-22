Notable Monday Option Activity: DPZ, AEP, SJM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ), where a total of 3,221 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 322,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.6% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 601,330 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,700 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) options are showing a volume of 11,578 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of AEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 3,558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,800 underlying shares of AEP. Below is a chart showing AEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM) saw options trading volume of 3,403 contracts, representing approximately 340,300 underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of SJM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 768,330 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 2,146 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,600 underlying shares of SJM. Below is a chart showing SJM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
