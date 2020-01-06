Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: DOW, DG, GDI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW), where a total of 14,036 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.9% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 352,900 underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) options are showing a volume of 8,466 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 846,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,100 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (Symbol: GDI) saw options trading volume of 4,266 contracts, representing approximately 426,600 underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of GDI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 2,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,400 underlying shares of GDI. Below is a chart showing GDI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

