Notable Monday Option Activity: DO, JNJ, TCX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (Symbol: DO), where a total of 5,376 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 537,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.6% of DO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,500 underlying shares of DO. Below is a chart showing DO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) saw options trading volume of 30,311 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 46% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring November 11, 2022, with 3,425 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 342,500 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tucows Inc (Symbol: TCX) saw options trading volume of 188 contracts, representing approximately 18,800 underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of TCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41,700 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 91 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9,100 underlying shares of TCX. Below is a chart showing TCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
