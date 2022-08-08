Notable Monday Option Activity: DNUT, BBBY, WOW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Krispy Kreme Inc (Symbol: DNUT), where a total of 30,698 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 772.5% of DNUT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 397,405 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 7,602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 760,200 underlying shares of DNUT. Below is a chart showing DNUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY) options are showing a volume of 480,409 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 48.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 423.4% of BBBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring August 12, 2022, with 29,803 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of BBBY. Below is a chart showing BBBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
And WideOpenWest Inc (Symbol: WOW) saw options trading volume of 23,678 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 365.8% of WOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 647,350 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 12,620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of WOW. Below is a chart showing WOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
