Notable Monday Option Activity: DM, QS, ROKU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Desktop Metal Inc (Symbol: DM), where a total of 67,613 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 167.7% of DM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 22,275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of DM. Below is a chart showing DM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

QuantumScape Corp (Symbol: QS) options are showing a volume of 150,950 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 163.5% of QS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 05, 2021, with 23,725 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of QS. Below is a chart showing QS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 53,306 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 163.3% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring November 05, 2021, with 2,142 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,200 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

