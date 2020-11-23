Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: DLTR, WMT, MDLZ

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR), where a total of 13,466 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 82.8% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring November 27, 2020, with 1,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,900 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 45,685 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 68.7% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring November 27, 2020, with 5,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,400 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mondelez International Inc (Symbol: MDLZ) options are showing a volume of 31,236 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of MDLZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring November 27, 2020, with 25,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of MDLZ. Below is a chart showing MDLZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

    Most Popular