Markets
DISH

Notable Monday Option Activity: DISH, UPS, ZBRA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH), where a total volume of 43,677 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 120.8% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring October 16, 2020, with 30,984 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 23,918 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 56.9% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 11,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Zebra Technologies Corp. (Symbol: ZBRA) options are showing a volume of 1,907 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 190,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.2% of ZBRA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 372,645 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 438 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,800 underlying shares of ZBRA. Below is a chart showing ZBRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DISH options, UPS options, or ZBRA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DISH UPS ZBRA

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular