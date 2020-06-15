Notable Monday Option Activity: DISH, UPS, ZBRA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH), where a total volume of 43,677 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 120.8% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring October 16, 2020, with 30,984 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 23,918 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 56.9% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 11,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zebra Technologies Corp. (Symbol: ZBRA) options are showing a volume of 1,907 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 190,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.2% of ZBRA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 372,645 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 438 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,800 underlying shares of ZBRA. Below is a chart showing ZBRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DISH options, UPS options, or ZBRA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

