Notable Monday Option Activity: DIS, CLX, ADBE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total of 155,276 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 15.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 101% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring March 06, 2020, with 25,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) saw options trading volume of 16,132 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 95.3% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring March 06, 2020, with 993 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,300 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 28,262 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.3% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $325 strike put option expiring March 06, 2020, with 3,488 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 348,800 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

