Notable Monday Option Activity: DIS, ATVI, FB

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total of 127,660 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.2% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring May 08, 2020, with 6,834 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 683,400 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) saw options trading volume of 42,874 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 51.9% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67 strike call option expiring May 08, 2020, with 3,831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 383,100 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB) saw options trading volume of 136,598 contracts, representing approximately 13.7 million underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring May 08, 2020, with 10,243 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

