Notable Monday Option Activity: DHR, TSLA, INVA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR), where a total of 254,191 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 25.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 339.2% of DHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 121,577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.2 million underlying shares of DHR. Below is a chart showing DHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 216,104 contracts, representing approximately 21.6 million underlying shares or approximately 302.7% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring December 13, 2019, with 13,656 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

And Innoviva Inc (Symbol: INVA) options are showing a volume of 15,952 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 261.1% of INVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 610,860 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 6,493 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 649,300 underlying shares of INVA. Below is a chart showing INVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DHR options, TSLA options, or INVA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

DHR TSLA INVA

Most Popular