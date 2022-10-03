Notable Monday Option Activity: DEN, ZM, RADI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Denbury Inc (Symbol: DEN), where a total of 15,326 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 225.3% of DEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 680,330 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 7,466 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 746,600 underlying shares of DEN. Below is a chart showing DEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) options are showing a volume of 67,214 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 171.7% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring October 07, 2022, with 11,617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Radius Global Infrastructure Inc (Symbol: RADI) saw options trading volume of 9,480 contracts, representing approximately 948,000 underlying shares or approximately 128.1% of RADI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 739,825 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 4,716 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 471,600 underlying shares of RADI. Below is a chart showing RADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DEN options, ZM options, or RADI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.