Notable Monday Option Activity: DDS, INTC, LPSN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dillard's Inc. (Symbol: DDS), where a total volume of 1,168 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 116,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.2% of DDS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 252,745 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 99 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9,900 underlying shares of DDS. Below is a chart showing DDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 94,956 contracts, representing approximately 9.5 million underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 12,597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And LivePerson Inc (Symbol: LPSN) options are showing a volume of 2,249 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 224,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of LPSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 495,140 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,800 underlying shares of LPSN. Below is a chart showing LPSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

