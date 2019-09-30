Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: DDS, GRUB, MDB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dillard's Inc. (Symbol: DDS), where a total of 2,886 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 288,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.9% of DDS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 642,640 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,700 underlying shares of DDS. Below is a chart showing DDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

GrubHub Inc (Symbol: GRUB) saw options trading volume of 8,058 contracts, representing approximately 805,800 underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of GRUB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 2,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,800 underlying shares of GRUB. Below is a chart showing GRUB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 9,109 contracts, representing approximately 910,900 underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring October 04, 2019, with 676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,600 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

