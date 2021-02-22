Markets
DDOG

Notable Monday Option Activity: DDOG, WBT, CZR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG), where a total volume of 32,508 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87.8% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 14,249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Welbilt Inc (Symbol: WBT) options are showing a volume of 10,757 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.6% of WBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,274 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,400 underlying shares of WBT. Below is a chart showing WBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) saw options trading volume of 15,961 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 81.4% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,874 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,400 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DDOG options, WBT options, or CZR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DDOG WBT CZR

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest