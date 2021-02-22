Notable Monday Option Activity: DDOG, WBT, CZR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG), where a total volume of 32,508 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87.8% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 14,249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Welbilt Inc (Symbol: WBT) options are showing a volume of 10,757 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.6% of WBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,274 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,400 underlying shares of WBT. Below is a chart showing WBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) saw options trading volume of 15,961 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 81.4% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,874 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,400 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DDOG options, WBT options, or CZR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.