Notable Monday Option Activity: DDOG, SPCE, PFE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG), where a total of 25,422 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.6% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring July 24, 2020, with 6,671 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 667,100 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPCE) saw options trading volume of 121,085 contracts, representing approximately 12.1 million underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of SPCE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 24, 2020, with 9,192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 919,200 underlying shares of SPCE. Below is a chart showing SPCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) saw options trading volume of 159,406 contracts, representing approximately 15.9 million underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 11,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DDOG options, SPCE options, or PFE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

