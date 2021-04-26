Notable Monday Option Activity: DDOG, ODFL, LOPE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG), where a total of 16,427 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.9% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 2,745 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,500 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Symbol: ODFL) saw options trading volume of 3,273 contracts, representing approximately 327,300 underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of ODFL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 672,845 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,800 underlying shares of ODFL. Below is a chart showing ODFL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Grand Canyon Education Inc (Symbol: LOPE) saw options trading volume of 1,151 contracts, representing approximately 115,100 underlying shares or approximately 48% of LOPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 239,620 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,900 underlying shares of LOPE. Below is a chart showing LOPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DDOG options, ODFL options, or LOPE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

