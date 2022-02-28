Notable Monday Option Activity: DDD, FOUR, HZNP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in 3D Systems Corp. (Symbol: DDD), where a total of 13,937 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 90% of DDD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 3,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,900 underlying shares of DDD. Below is a chart showing DDD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
Shift4 Payments Inc (Symbol: FOUR) saw options trading volume of 9,272 contracts, representing approximately 927,200 underlying shares or approximately 84.4% of FOUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,384 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 238,400 underlying shares of FOUR. Below is a chart showing FOUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Horizon Therapeutics plc (Symbol: HZNP) saw options trading volume of 14,938 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 79.8% of HZNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 6,133 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 613,300 underlying shares of HZNP. Below is a chart showing HZNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DDD options, FOUR options, or HZNP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
