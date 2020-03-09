Notable Monday Option Activity: DD, FANG, TWTR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DuPont (Symbol: DD), where a total of 41,341 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.9% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 15,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) options are showing a volume of 13,539 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 4,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,700 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) options are showing a volume of 94,824 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $39.50 strike call option expiring March 13, 2020, with 6,197 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 619,700 underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39.50 strike highlighted in orange:

