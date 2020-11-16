Markets
DAL

Notable Monday Option Activity: DAL, LAMR, GE

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total of 98,312 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.5% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 19.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $39 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 6,298 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 629,800 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Lamar Advertising Co (Symbol: LAMR) saw options trading volume of 3,595 contracts, representing approximately 359,500 underlying shares or approximately 51% of LAMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 704,985 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 1,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,200 underlying shares of LAMR. Below is a chart showing LAMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) options are showing a volume of 591,531 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 59.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 118.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 148,748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14.9 million underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DAL options, LAMR options, or GE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DAL LAMR GE

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular