Notable Monday Option Activity: DAL, LAMR, GE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total of 98,312 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.5% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 19.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $39 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 6,298 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 629,800 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

Lamar Advertising Co (Symbol: LAMR) saw options trading volume of 3,595 contracts, representing approximately 359,500 underlying shares or approximately 51% of LAMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 704,985 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 1,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,200 underlying shares of LAMR. Below is a chart showing LAMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) options are showing a volume of 591,531 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 59.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 118.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 148,748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14.9 million underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DAL options, LAMR options, or GE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

