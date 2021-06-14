Notable Monday Option Activity: DAL, CLX, ORCL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total of 43,079 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.3% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 9,845 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 984,500 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) saw options trading volume of 4,935 contracts, representing approximately 493,500 underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,200 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 41,129 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $78.50 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 4,832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 483,200 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $78.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DAL options, CLX options, or ORCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

