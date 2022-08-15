Notable Monday Option Activity: CZR, LMT, LUMN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR), where a total of 34,796 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 100.5% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 10,804 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) options are showing a volume of 11,288 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.9% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 3,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,400 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lumen Technologies Inc (Symbol: LUMN) saw options trading volume of 81,861 contracts, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares or approximately 83.8% of LUMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring September 30, 2022, with 30,274 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of LUMN. Below is a chart showing LUMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

