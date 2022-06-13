Notable Monday Option Activity: CWH, PARA, VSTO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH), where a total of 6,148 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 614,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51% of CWH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,100 underlying shares of CWH. Below is a chart showing CWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:
Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) options are showing a volume of 51,917 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.3% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 4,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 422,800 underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Vista Outdoor Inc (Symbol: VSTO) options are showing a volume of 4,718 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 471,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of VSTO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 961,655 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 3,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,000 underlying shares of VSTO. Below is a chart showing VSTO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CWH options, PARA options, or VSTO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
