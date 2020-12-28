Notable Monday Option Activity: CWH, OKTA, ODFL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH), where a total volume of 7,913 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 791,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.6% of CWH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,800 underlying shares of CWH. Below is a chart showing CWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) saw options trading volume of 9,937 contracts, representing approximately 993,700 underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 936 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,600 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Symbol: ODFL) options are showing a volume of 3,200 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 320,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of ODFL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 679,185 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,700 underlying shares of ODFL. Below is a chart showing ODFL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CWH options, OKTA options, or ODFL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

