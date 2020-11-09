Notable Monday Option Activity: CWH, MRNA, FIVN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH), where a total of 23,110 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 119.1% of CWH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,484 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,400 underlying shares of CWH. Below is a chart showing CWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 67,733 contracts, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares or approximately 110.3% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 3,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 328,700 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Five9, Inc (Symbol: FIVN) saw options trading volume of 7,362 contracts, representing approximately 736,200 underlying shares or approximately 108.2% of FIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 680,190 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 2,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,300 underlying shares of FIVN. Below is a chart showing FIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CWH options, MRNA options, or FIVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.