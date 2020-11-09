Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: CWH, MRNA, FIVN

BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH), where a total of 23,110 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 119.1% of CWH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,484 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,400 underlying shares of CWH. Below is a chart showing CWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 67,733 contracts, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares or approximately 110.3% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 3,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 328,700 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Five9, Inc (Symbol: FIVN) saw options trading volume of 7,362 contracts, representing approximately 736,200 underlying shares or approximately 108.2% of FIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 680,190 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 2,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,300 underlying shares of FIVN. Below is a chart showing FIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

