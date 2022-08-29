Notable Monday Option Activity: CVX, NOW, INTU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), where a total volume of 43,192 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.9% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike call option expiring September 02, 2022, with 2,829 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 282,900 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:
ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 7,199 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 719,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,600 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
And Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) options are showing a volume of 7,639 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 763,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 542 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,200 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CVX options, NOW options, or INTU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
